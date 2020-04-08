Global  

Coronavirus - Maple Leaf Foods' employees test positive

Just-Food Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Maple Leaf Foods, the Canada-based meat packer, has reported positive cases of Covid-19 at two of its plants.
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Whole Foods employee in West Palm Beach tests positive for COVID-19

Whole Foods employee in West Palm Beach tests positive for COVID-19 00:14

 Whole Foods said Monday that one of its employees in West Palm Beach has tested positive for COVID-19.

dezsmom

Lee RT @CityNews: The company says it’s deep cleaning the plant including common areas and offices as it completes an investigation into the ca… 31 seconds ago

paulvieira

Paul Vieira More chicken shortages? On WSJ wires: "Maple Leaf Foods Inc. on Wednesday said it is suspending operations at its p… https://t.co/5wiceAuEkO 6 minutes ago

NanananaBrown

Glenda RT @StefanM411: #BREAKING Maple Leaf Foods is suspending operations at the Brampton Poultry plant,out of an abundance of caution while the… 15 minutes ago

Ailidhalys

Ailidhalys RT @680NEWS: Maple Leaf Foods Inc. is suspending operations in its poultry plant in Brampton after three employees at the facility tested p… 17 minutes ago

BeachSnob

Beach Snob 🇨🇦 RT @Muskoka411: #BREAKING Maple Leaf Foods is suspending operations at the Brampton Poultry plant out of an abundance of caution while the… 25 minutes ago

