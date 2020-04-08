Global  

Potty training and Easter eggs: Jacinda Ardern reveals what parenting's really like amid lockdown

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed just what life is like running the country and raising a toddler. Chatting to Coast host Jason Reeves, Ardern shared that amongst an unprecedented month-long nationwide lockdown, she and...
Credit: Reuters - Viral Video - Published
News video: New Zealand PM calls the Easter Bunny ‘essential worker’

New Zealand PM calls the Easter Bunny ‘essential worker’ 00:45

 New Zealand prime minister, Jacinda Ardern assures children that both the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy are essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic

