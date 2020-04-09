Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan's new website gaffe as they launch Archewell Foundation

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan's new website gaffe as they launch Archewell FoundationPrince Harry and Meghan have suffered an embarrassing public gaffe as they launched their new charitable foundation.This week the now ex-royal couple revealed they have plans to start a new non-profit organisation called Archewell.But...
Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Set to Launch New Charitable Foundation Archewell | THR News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Set to Launch New Charitable Foundation Archewell | THR News 01:40

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have outlined plans for a new charitable foundation called Archewell.

davide14868

davide RT @TruthInBytes: Meghan Markle/Prince Harry are mocked online after failing to register website for their Archewell charitable foundation… 33 minutes ago

andystubbington

andy stubbington RT @CPierceUK: Prince Harry and his wife are humiliated after failing to register website for their Archewell charitable foundation - which… 48 minutes ago

Miki9857

WhatTheHell⭐⭐⭐ RT @TriaRyder: 😂🤣😂🤣😂 Meghan and Prince Harry's website link now redirects to Kayne's 'Gold Digger' video!!! 🤣😂🤣 😂🤣😂 https://t.co/zwYIeJPfcy 58 minutes ago

Haleth40

Yomera RT @xoxotobi: So Prince Harry and Meghan Markle created a foundation called Archewell, after their son Archie, but failed to register a dom… 1 hour ago

theperfecthire

Perfect Gold digger - it is absolutely fitting for Meghan Markle and her prince-less husband's foundation's website. SUPER… https://t.co/jB0SbhKkio 2 hours ago

NewsGrit

News Grit Prince Harry and Meghan humiliated after failing to register website for charitable foundation #NewsGrit https://t.co/Px597AX92c 2 hours ago

Startsat60

Starts at 60 Internet pranksters targeted #HarryandMeghan 's new foundation, just hours after they confirmed the news https://t.co/e3NvX8BkMe 2 hours ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla Trolls are redirecting #MeghanMarkle and #PrinceHarry’s #Archewell charity foundation’s website to #KanyeWest's… https://t.co/YyCjR44Aap 3 hours ago

