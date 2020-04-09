Global  

Italian tenor Bocelli to offer Easter 'prayer' in empty Milan cathedral

Reuters India Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will sing to a Milan cathedral bare of worshippers on Easter Sunday, hoping to bring together people isolated during the coronavirus lockdown in a livestreamed broadcast he said would not be a concert but a prayer.
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Opera Singer Andrea Bocelli To Perform In Italy On Easter

Opera Singer Andrea Bocelli To Perform In Italy On Easter 00:40

 YouTube and opera singer, Andrea Bocelli, want to spread hope on Easter Sunday. According to CNN, Bocelli will be performing pro-bono at the the historic Duomo Cathedral in Milan, Italy. Like most churches globally, the sanctuary will be empty due to the coronavirus lockdown. But the "Bocelli: Music...

