Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Good Friday observed at home as Japan virus divide surfaces

Good Friday observed at home as Japan virus divide surfaces

SeattlePI.com Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
ALBANY, New York (AP) — People around the world began observing Good Friday from the safety of their homes, as rare divisions surfaced in Japan over how to tackle the growing coronavirus outbreak there.

Politicians and public health officials have warned that the hard-won gains against the pandemic must not be jeopardized by relaxing social distancing over the Easter holiday weekend. Across Europe, where Easter is one of the busiest travel times, authorities set up roadblocks and otherwise discouraged family gatherings.

In Japan, many have criticized Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for being slow to act. On Friday, the Japanese prefecture of Aichi, home to the Toyoto car company, declared its own state of emergency, saying it cannot wait for the government to add it to its list.

“The situation is critical,” said Aichi Gov. Hideaki Omura. “We decided to do everything we can to protect Aichi residents’ lives and health.”

Japan reported 579 new cases, for a total of about 5,000 and 100 deaths. The country has the world’s oldest population, and COVID-19 can be especially serious for the elderly.

In a measure of how fast the coronavirus has brought world economies to their knees, a staggering 16.8 million Americans lost their jobs in just three weeks. And still more job cuts are expected. The U.S. unemployment rate in April could hit 15% — a number not seen since the end of the Great Depression.

There was some measure of relief in Britain as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved out of intensive care at the London hospital where he is being treated for the virus. The 55-year-old had taken a turn for the worse earlier in the week as his country descended into its biggest crisis since World War II.

Worldwide, the number of dead topped 95,000 and confirmed...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KTVF11

Newscenter 11 Good Friday observed at home as Japan virus divide surfaces https://t.co/y5wqQp5Yq1 9 minutes ago

BBaileyWKYT

Barbara Bailey Good Friday observed at home as Japan virus divide surfaces https://t.co/fhqXux4RiQ 17 minutes ago

Luqzaidi1

Luqzaidi RT @simkuihian: Wishing you a blessed Good Friday observed from home and online. https://t.co/8kdMrPMPEa 2 hours ago

simkuihian

Dr SIM Kui Hian Wishing you a blessed Good Friday observed from home and online. https://t.co/femKBCjSVy 2 hours ago

simkuihian

Dr SIM Kui Hian Wishing you a blessed Good Friday observed from home and online. https://t.co/8kdMrPMPEa 2 hours ago

joybelievess

Beverly Joy 🐝🍃 Maundy Thursday Good Friday Black Saturday Easter Sunday -all to be observed at home this year. Huhu. 2 days ago

FrankCallicutt

Frank Callicutt RT @CityofLexington: Recycling and Waste Collection Schedule for Good Friday (04/09/2020 - 04/10/2020): The Good Friday Holiday is observed… 2 days ago

CityofLexington

City of Lexington NC Recycling and Waste Collection Schedule for Good Friday (04/09/2020 - 04/10/2020): The Good Friday Holiday is obser… https://t.co/TluhkXBIxq 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.