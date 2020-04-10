Global  

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge says Sir David Attenborough is 'best famous person' she's ever met

New Zealand Herald Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge says Sir David Attenborough is 'best famous person' she's ever metPrince George is a huge fan of veteran nature documentary maker Sir David Attenborough.The 6-year-old royal loves watching the TV series of the award-winning broadcaster, according to his mother Kate Middleton.She revealed the...
