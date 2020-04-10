Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge says Sir David Attenborough is 'best famous person' she's ever met
Friday, 10 April 2020 () Prince George is a huge fan of veteran nature documentary maker Sir David Attenborough.The 6-year-old royal loves watching the TV series of the award-winning broadcaster, according to his mother Kate Middleton.She revealed the...
Prince William and Kate took part in a video call with children of key workers and their teachers at Casterton Primary Academy in Burnley. The couple were in high spirits as they laughed and joked with the pupils – and offered their thanks to teachers for keeping the school open as the coronavirus...