Nurses, lauded for virus efforts, find their tires slashed

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
CORTLANDT, N.Y. — Some nurses at a New York hospital who had just been lauded for their work during the coronavirus pandemic ended their stress-filled overnight shifts to find their tires had been slashed while they worked. New York state police reported that the tires of 22 vehicles were found slashed Friday morning outside New […]
