Easter 2020: Did you know the day is called Resurrection Sunday? Here’s why

Zee News Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Easter is a festival commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. It is believed to have occurred on the third day of his burial after his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary c. 30 AD.
