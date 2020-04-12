Easter 2020: Did you know the day is called Resurrection Sunday? Here’s why

Susan Diller RT @SkyNews: "We know that coronavirus will not overcome us." The Queen has recorded her first ever Easter message, drawing on her own per… 3 seconds ago

Dean Sills @naza_1971 Naz, did you know @emmerdale @bhaskerpatel is in this. So cool. Happy Easter. 6 seconds ago

MIKE-A-STUFF-LE-PANTS RT @daddydoubts: [decorating eggs] Me: do you know why we do this at Easter time? 3yo: no. Me: me neither. 6 seconds ago

💧👾 🥚Hello🌐 Union Thug Anti-Sycophant RT @Milliganreports: WATCH TO END: Heartbreaking Easter viewing from Steve & survivors. Now that appeal’s over, they desperately want to kn… 7 seconds ago

Stjulo🇸🇿 @DJTira Wena u know yourself u dont really need it..ngisho kuwe..yekela labanye bantwana who desperately need it!!… https://t.co/3cEwYNu7xB 8 seconds ago

marisa @ethansnsfw @KIDN4PPER lmaooo dw i never know it’s easter until i look it up 10 seconds ago

JPAREdepartment A Happy Easter to you and your families. Rejoice in the Lord always. Please let those without internet know that BB… https://t.co/tqv4hkVy8I 11 seconds ago