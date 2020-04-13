Global  

Harry and Meghan ban Australian firefighters from naming plane after son Archie

New Zealand Herald Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Harry and Meghan ban Australian firefighters from naming plane after son ArchieThey may have rebranded as 'Archewell' but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex turned down a touching offer to name a plane used to fight the Australian bushfires after their son Archie, it has emerged.Harry and Meghan were offered the...
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's son Archie 'desperate' to talk

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's son Archie 'desperate' to talk 00:35

 Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's 11-month-old son Archie is reportedly "desperate" to talk and "is well on his way to walking" now.

