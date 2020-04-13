Happy Baisakhi 2020: Best WhatsApp, Facebook greetings, SMS, quotes to wish your loved ones Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Mostly celebrated by Hindus and Sikhs, the festival is also called Vaisakhi. In 1699, it was on this day formation of Khalsa Panth was laid under the tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh. 👓 View full article

