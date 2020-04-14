Bihu is celebrated thrice in a year including Bhogali, Rongali and Kongali. The Rongali Bihu is the most important festival for the Assamese people.

You Might Like

Tweets about this DevFan Rongali Bihu 2020: Significance of the festival and top messages for your loved ones https://t.co/Vz8KP7pgoO 56 minutes ago #ईशान#(भावी प्रधानमंत्री) ॐ🙏👌 💪🇮🇳🐯 RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: #RongaliBihu: Significance of the festival and top messages for your loved ones #BohagBihu https://t.co/8EQTixrMR6 1 hour ago Zee News English #RongaliBihu: Significance of the festival and top messages for your loved ones #BohagBihu https://t.co/8EQTixrMR6 1 hour ago