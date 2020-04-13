US pork giant Smithfield Foods closes coronavirus-hit plant Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Smithfield Foods, one of the world's largest pork producers, has closed "until further notice" one of its biggest production facilities in the US. 👓 View full article

Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 6 days ago Smithfield meatpacking plant shuttering 'indefinitely' 01:28 The world's biggest pork processor, Smithfield Foods, said on Sunday it will shut a U.S. plant indefinitely after dozens of employees tested positive for the coronavirus. Gloria Tso reports.

