Fifa 20 and EA down: Online servers and games not working as users encounter problems Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

EA's servers appear to be down, stopping people playing Fifa 20 and other popular games. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Saajid Sabjee @EAHelp Origin and EA servers still down? Origin is not going online now after closing and restarting the applicat… https://t.co/xXVbwiSDqj 1 hour ago CptOrr @EA are the FIFA servers down ? Can’t get online and I have esports pro clubs to do at 7:30pm 1 hour ago Paul @EAHelp Battlefield, Fifa I can't go online.. Servers down? https://t.co/bCzH6AojY9 4 hours ago Bert People playing online so much ,servers constantly going down Just the other day it was Forza ,today it’s Call of D… https://t.co/jMszjdTjrA 2 days ago