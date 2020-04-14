Bollywood pays homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar on birth anniversary Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sharing an Ambedkar quote Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted: "Birth never decides worth. - Dr. B.R Ambedkar #AmbedkarJayanti" 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this andhravilas Bollywood pays homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar on birth anniversary https://t.co/r42nTPhdXA 4 hours ago