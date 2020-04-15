Global  

Fiji Airways to operate repatriation flight to Auckland on Friday

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Fiji Airways to operate repatriation flight to Auckland on FridayFiji Airways has confirmed it will be running an evacuation flight on Friday for Kiwis stranded on the islands. The airline said it would be running one service between Nadi and Auckland in order to repatriate Fijians in New Zealand.Holders...
