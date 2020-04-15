Global  

Sunil Lahri, actor who played Lakshman in ‘Ramayan’, says he’s enjoying and liking memes on him

Wednesday, 15 April 2020
People came up with hilarious memes soon after ‘Ramayan’ started airing in March once again due to the coronavirus lockdown. The internet is now flooded with memes calling Sunil Lahri’s character in 'Ramayan' the 'original angry young man' or appreciating his dialogues.
