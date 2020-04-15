Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Covid 19 coronavirus: 106-year-old woman becomes Britain's oldest survivor

Covid 19 coronavirus: 106-year-old woman becomes Britain's oldest survivor

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: 106-year-old woman becomes Britain's oldest survivorSIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES A 106-year-old woman has become Britain's oldest survivor of coronavirus after being released from hospital. Great grandmother Connie Titchen...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: 106-year-old woman out of hospital after beating coronavirus

106-year-old woman out of hospital after beating coronavirus 00:48

 A 106-year-old woman – believed to be Britain’s oldest Covid-19 survivor – has left hospital after shaking off coronavirus and suspected pneumonia.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vasilikivassi23

Βασιλική Βάσση RT @Reuters: A 106-year-old British woman beats COVID-19. Connie Titchen, from Birmingham in central England, battled the virus for just un… 3 minutes ago

DaisyBell4869

GEE RT @Reuters: A 106-year-old woman, thought to be the oldest patient in Britain to beat the novel coronavirus, has been discharged from hosp… 4 minutes ago

FCN2go

First Coast News 69-year-old Tlulu Potter was released from Memorial Hospital Wednesday after 18 days there. Watch her share her mes… https://t.co/9gvYhylkG5 9 minutes ago

PrayforMedicine

Pray for Medicine #Coronavirus: 106-year-old British woman beats #Covid19 https://t.co/CF6YaJrxL8 via @STcom 12 minutes ago

dismisstrump

Dump Trump RT @VOANews: CORONAVIRUS ▶️ A 106-year-old woman was applauded by healthcare workers as she became one of Britain's oldest patients to re… 14 minutes ago

LocationUnkn0wn

Strangers in a dream ☁️ RT @Reuters: A 106-year-old woman beats the novel coronavirus in Britain https://t.co/YFoWwUkW7C https://t.co/5n6Qedwkj3 23 minutes ago

awin_NAA

Awin Alwi RT @ChannelNewsAsia: 106-year-old British woman beats COVID-19 https://t.co/jjFBvSnNuZ https://t.co/5sFN29d78t 26 minutes ago

fadzit

Tatenda Fadzi RT @Studio7VOA: 106-Year Old British Woman Survives COVID-19 https://t.co/j5QTxo7NUw 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.