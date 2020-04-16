Actors Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta welcome baby girl amid coronavirus lockdown Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

“Our princess has arrived. 15.04.2020,” Smriti Khanna wrote while sharing a picture of herself and Gautam Gupta with their daughter. 👓 View full article

