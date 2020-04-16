B.C. musicians to play free hour-long livestream concert Thursday Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Premier John Horgan will host a free livestream concert Thursday featuring B.C. musicians Alex Cuba, Desirée Dawson, Dan Mangan and Kym Gouchie at 4 p.m. PT. 👓 View full article

