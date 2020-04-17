Covid 19 coronavirus: Elderly man linked to the Matamata cluster dies in Waikato Hospital

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

SIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES A man in his 90s has died of Covid-19 in Waikato Hospital.The man was linked to the Matamata cluster and had been admitted to hospital on Saturday... SIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES A man in his 90s has died of Covid-19 in Waikato Hospital.The man was linked to the Matamata cluster and had been admitted to hospital on Saturday... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published 3 hours ago Hospital Staff Holds Heartfelt Send-Off For 75-Year-Old Patient Going Home After Fighting COVID-19 02:45 Smiles and music filled the halls at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Tuesday as Jim Mastrobuono left after a two week battle with coronavirus.