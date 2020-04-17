Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: Elderly man linked to the Matamata cluster dies in Waikato Hospital

New Zealand Herald Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Elderly man linked to the Matamata cluster dies in Waikato HospitalSIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES A man in his 90s has died of Covid-19 in Waikato Hospital.The man was linked to the Matamata cluster and had been admitted to hospital on Saturday...
