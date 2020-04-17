Coronavirus: Prince William says he is worried about the Queen's health during the pandemic

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Duke says royal family are 'doing everything' they can to make sure Her Majesty is protected 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Bang Media - Published 21 hours ago Prince Philip thanks key workers amid coronavirus pandemic 01:10 Prince Philip has heaped praise on key workers for their contributions to keeping the UK going amid the coronavirus pandemic.