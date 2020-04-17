Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Captain Tom Moore raises £20m in donations for NHS

Captain Tom Moore raises £20m in donations for NHS

Independent Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
The 99-year-old Second World War veteran originally only aimed to raise £1,000
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Royal family write to Army veteran and fundraiser Tom Moore

Royal family write to Army veteran and fundraiser Tom Moore 00:29

 The Duke of Cambridge and Duchess of Cornwall have written to Second World War veteran Captain Tom Moore, who has raised more than £17 million for the NHS and whose fundraising efforts have captured the heart of the nation. William has also made an undisclosed donation to the 99-year-old’s appeal.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Saeed_Ahmed02

Saeed RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: 99-year-old war veteran, Captain Tom Moore, has now raised more than £20m for the NHS after walking 100 laps of his… 29 seconds ago

ilLondinese

il Londinese Captain Tom Moore, 99, raises more than £20m for NHS https://t.co/gPbFfPwVIr via @updayUK 1 minute ago

irfannnredz

🕊️ RT @Independent: Captain Tom Moore raises £20m in donations for NHS https://t.co/mcuuNGrVYR 2 minutes ago

BhagatSinghJat6

भगत सिंह जाट ☝किसान🇮🇳🕉🦚🦜🧜‍♂️⚘🎠🔱 RT @covid19stats_: BREAKING: War veteran Tom Moore, 99, raises more than £20m for NHS. Captain Tom Moore's original goal was £1,000. #Sta… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.