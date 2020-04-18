After Lord Ram kills Raavan, Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' to be replaced by 'Uttar Ramayan' on Doordarshan - Check date, timings Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

So, after the grand celebrations, the 'Ramayan' will be replaced by 'Uttar Ramayan' on DD National from April 19, 2020, at 9 pm, Sunday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Rahul RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: After Lord Ram kills Raavan, Ramanand Sagar's #Ramayan to be replaced by #UttarRamayan on #Doordarshan - Check date, ti… 1 hour ago Mehanstark News After Lord Ram kills Raavan, Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’ to be replaced by ‘Uttar Ramayan’ on Doordarshan – Check da… https://t.co/nmOpgZx4uO 3 hours ago DevFan After Lord Ram kills Raavan, Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' to be replaced by 'Uttar Ramayan' on Doordarshan - Check da… https://t.co/24l27EOixO 4 hours ago