Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Covid 19 coronavirus: Queen cancels birthday gun salute

Covid 19 coronavirus: Queen cancels birthday gun salute

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Queen cancels birthday gun saluteThe Queen is scaling back her birthday celebrations amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Reuters reports the Queen will not have the traditional gun salute on her April 21 birthday, a royal source saying she did not think it was appropriate...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: No gun salutes for Queen’s 94th birthday

No gun salutes for Queen’s 94th birthday 00:55

 The Queen’s birthday will not be marked by gun salutes in what is believed to be a first due to the coronavirus crisis. The monarch turns 94 on Tuesday but she is said to have decided gun salutes would not be “appropriate” at this time. A Buckingham Palace source said her birthday will not be...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Oma33601988

AMAZING GRACE RT @TheNationNews: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth will not celebrate her 94th birthday in any special way and has asked that there be no gun sal… 46 seconds ago

GlobalPandemics

GlobalPandemic.NET COVID-ALERT: Britain Reports 888 Daily Coronavirus Deaths, Queen Cancels 94th Birthday Celebrations - Global Pandem… https://t.co/kUiWAXFE0O 32 minutes ago

Peddler_of_84

John Madden RT @NewshubNZ: COVID-19 latest: Queen cancels birthday, Spain toll hits 20,000 https://t.co/xTZtvWyPNr 41 minutes ago

TheNationNews

The Nation Nigeria Britain’s Queen Elizabeth will not celebrate her 94th birthday in any special way and has asked that there be no gu… https://t.co/Fk5kIgwdUl 43 minutes ago

lancia12

田中”ストラトス”雅楽頭 RT @dailystar: Queen cancels gun salutes on birthday for first time ever over coronavirus #Covid_19uk #Coronavirus https://t.co/KxhCNgBll… 48 minutes ago

_spk95

SPK RT @ndtv: Queen Elizabeth cancels gun salutes for birthday amid #COVID19 crisis: Report https://t.co/K2sAdURM21 https://t.co/zcMc6iyMmU 51 minutes ago

dailystar

Daily Star Queen cancels gun salutes on birthday for first time ever over coronavirus #Covid_19uk #Coronavirus… https://t.co/jhgKOmc2V8 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.