Covid 19 coronavirus: Queen cancels birthday gun salute

Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Queen is scaling back her birthday celebrations amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Reuters reports the Queen will not have the traditional gun salute on her April 21 birthday, a royal source saying she did not think it was appropriate...



Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 10 hours ago No gun salutes for Queen’s 94th birthday 00:55 The Queen’s birthday will not be marked by gun salutes in what is believed to be a first due to the coronavirus crisis. The monarch turns 94 on Tuesday but she is said to have decided gun salutes would not be “appropriate” at this time. A Buckingham Palace source said her birthday will not be...