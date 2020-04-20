Cargill meat plant in Canada linked to 358 cases of Covid-19

US agri-food giant Cargill has been linked with a mass outbreak of Covid-19 at a meat-packing plant in Canada.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Shasta Morgen RT @midgelambert: Care to withdraw your rant & apologize for your accusations towards @RachelNotley for spreading "misinformation"? https:… 36 seconds ago David Walsh RT @rankandfileca: Corporate murder. Cargill only closes the plant after a worker dies. 484 are confirmed sick. Out of 2000. https://t.co/o… 2 minutes ago Woodsfanatic 🇨🇦🇺🇸⛰🌲🌿🍄🏕 🛶🏖🦞🐾🐶✂️🛁l RT @Martin_Lukacs: Cargill, which made $2.5 bn in profits in 2019, had employees “elbow-to-elbow" and pressured some to stay on job after t… 3 minutes ago always vote RT @CBCAlerts: Alberta meat packing plant temporarily shutting down due to coronavirus outbreak. Dozens of workers at the Cargill plant in… 3 minutes ago Richard Akerman Globe - Cargill to close meat-packing plant at centre of Alberta outbreak https://t.co/9j1uaZWe2S 4 minutes ago David Walsh RT @ProgressAlberta: The number of cases connected to the Cargill plant keeps going up and the death of a worker at this plant is a real tr… 5 minutes ago Heather Marginet Worker dies, hundreds sick as Cargill temporarily closes meat-processing plant at centre of COVID-19 outbreak way t… https://t.co/uLGVXuxX18 8 minutes ago mgirl RT @globeandmail: Cargill to close meat-packing plant at centre of Alberta outbreak https://t.co/97YV5DXraV https://t.co/Gf6RRbyJXC 8 minutes ago