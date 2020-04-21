Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Trump says he'll 'suspend immigration,' offers no details

Trump says he'll 'suspend immigration,' offers no details

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday that he will sign an executive order “to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States” because of the coronavirus.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” Trump tweeted.

He offered no details as to what immigration programs might be affected by the order. The White House did not immediately elaborate on Trump's tweeted announcement.

Trump has taken credit for his restrictions on travel to the U.S. from China and hard-hit European countries, arguing it contributed to slowing the spread of the virus in the U.S. But he has yet to extend those restrictions to other nations now experiencing virus outbreaks.

Due to the pandemic, almost all visa processing by the State Department, including immigrant visas, has been suspended for weeks.

More than 750,000 Americans have come down with COVID-19 and more than 42,000 have died.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MaroShabrawi

Maro Shabrawi RT @BBCBreaking: President Trump says he will sign an executive order to suspend all immigration to the US because of coronavirus https://t… 6 seconds ago

marjbmartinez

MJ Becerra Martinez Coronavirus live news: Trump says he will suspend all immigration to US amid pandemic https://t.co/5iUEMOAHJc 9 seconds ago

MarthaWootten

Martha Wootten RT @ROCKONOHIO: Trump says will sign order to temporarily suspend immigration into U.S. Thank You #PresidentTrump https://t.co/JU2cc5xepS 11 seconds ago

iphedollar

A Spiritual stoner RT @Reuters: President Donald Trump says he will suspend all immigration into the United States temporarily through an executive order in r… 16 seconds ago

SharonONagawa

Baby gurrlll🍒 RT @BBCWorld: President Trump says he will sign an executive order to suspend all immigration to the US because of coronavirus https://t.co… 18 seconds ago

touchmyawesome

John Ramirez | The Real Director of Awesome™ RT @InfoGuruShop: Trump says he will suspend all immigration into U.S. over coronavirus | CBC News https://t.co/vTNGcZCQdc 28 seconds ago

iNews24

iNews24 Trump says he will suspend all immigration into U.S. over coronavirus [RTR https://t.co/aM2ZEfXq56] 33 seconds ago

MaryFabulous3

Mary Fabulous RT @peterbakernyt: Trump, who says the country is ready to begin reopening, says the crisis is so bad that he is signing an order "temporar… 42 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.