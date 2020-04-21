Sonu Nigam stuck in Dubai amid pandemic, netizens troll singer over old 'Azaan' tweets

Ayyas B Khan RT @news18dotcom: In April 2017, Nigam wrote on Twitter that despite being a non-muslim he is woken up by the Azaan. And now, this has com… 56 seconds ago

Prasun Biswas Sonu Nigam's 3-year-old Azaan Tweet Resurfaces as Singer Remains Stuck in Dubai During Lockdown https://t.co/p0xll8sDrw 6 minutes ago

News18.com In April 2017, Nigam wrote on Twitter that despite being a non-muslim he is woken up by the Azaan. And now, this h… https://t.co/93IluTNAfs 7 minutes ago

Shas @PMOIndia ,@ANI ,@BJP4India ,@narendramodi ,@AJEnglish All the fools who are jumping in joy and demanding Sonu Ni… https://t.co/iN3u625prt 17 minutes ago

M.M.M @ Sonu Nigam stuck in Dubai: who was opposing Azan here in India and now hearing 5 time Azan in Dubai 20 minutes ago

ABDUL HAQUE RT @iamsyedhamad_: Hard time for Sonu Nigam... stuck in Dubai listening call to prayer 5 times a day. He seriously had to deactivate his Tw… 26 minutes ago