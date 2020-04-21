IKEA Makes Public Its Swedish Meatballs Recipe For Customers On Lockdown
Tuesday, 21 April 2020 () The recipe for IKEA's famous meatballs has only seven ingredients and includes instructions for how to make the sauce. The recipe comes with step-by-step, illustrated instructions.
