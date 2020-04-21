Global  

IKEA Makes Public Its Swedish Meatballs Recipe For Customers On Lockdown

NPR Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The recipe for IKEA's famous meatballs has only seven ingredients and includes instructions for how to make the sauce. The recipe comes with step-by-step, illustrated instructions.
News video: Mamma Mia! Ikea shares iconic meatball recipe

Mamma Mia! Ikea shares iconic meatball recipe 00:53

 When you think of Ikea, you probably think of three things: Affordable furniture with Swedish names, mazes and meatballs.Since quarantine has shut down all nonessential stores, Ikea decided to bestow a gift on the general public...The recipe for its famous meatballs.Now you can experience Ikea from...

