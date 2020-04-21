TV actress Jaya Bhattacharya goes bald amid coronavirus lockdown, to donate hair for cancer patients
Tuesday, 21 April 2020 () In an Instagram post, Jaya revealed that she would donate her hair to make wigs for cancer patients. She also added that during this crisis situation, when she is feeding stray dogs and helping people in need with food, it becomes difficult for her to maintain her hair.
