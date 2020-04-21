Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Trump vows to 'suspend immigration,' adviser cites health

Trump vows to 'suspend immigration,' adviser cites health

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said that he will sign an executive order “to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States” because of the coronavirus.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” Trump tweeted late Monday.

He offered no details about which immigration programs might be affected by the order.

National security adviser Robert O'Brien on Tuesday cast the president's announcement as a move to protect the American people's health. O'Brien said the temporary halt to immigration would not be “dissimilar” to limits on travel to the U.S. from China that Trump put in place in January.

“We're trying to do everything, the president's trying to do everything he can to put the health of the American people first during this crisis,” O'Brien said on Fox News Channel. “So this is one step. It's not dissimilar to the restrictions on travel from China that he implemented back on Jan. 29 at the very outset of this public health crisis.”

O'Brien said the administration believes those travel restrictions saved lives.

Asked about Trump's reference to jobs, O'Brien referenced the virus' economic toll.

“There’s been an economic cost here, too, and the president’s looking out for Americans on both fronts at every turn,” he said.

Trump has taken credit for his restrictions on travel to the U.S. from China and hard-hit European countries, arguing the restrictions contributed to slowing the spread of the virus in the U.S. But he has not extended those restrictions to other nations now experiencing virus outbreaks.

Due to the pandemic, almost all visa...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump says he will suspend all immigration into U.S.

Trump says he will suspend all immigration into U.S. 01:29

 U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he will issue an executive order temporarily suspending all immigration into the country. Gloria Tso reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ZekeJMiller

Zeke Miller Trump vows to 'suspend immigration,' adviser cites health https://t.co/JBZtcsgAo8 8 minutes ago

UNFspinnaker

UNF Spinnaker WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said that he will sign an executive order “to temporarily suspend immigrat… https://t.co/Ye0wySbp0T 8 minutes ago

McAlesterNews

McAlester News WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said that he will sign an executive order “to temporarily suspend immigrat… https://t.co/89ljxGgn4d 12 minutes ago

meridianstar

Meridian Star WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said that he will sign an executive order “to temporarily suspend immigrat… https://t.co/DoAyUAvXzM 15 minutes ago

25NewsWEEK

WEEK 25 News National security adviser Robert O'Brien on Tuesday cast a temporary immigration ban as similar to the restrictions… https://t.co/6wzqSFluE3 17 minutes ago

SavannahNow

Savannah Now Trump vows to 'suspend immigration,' adviser cites health https://t.co/t0bSeWsQTm 19 minutes ago

KRLD

1080 KRLD @POTUS Trump vows to 'suspend immigration,' Adviser cites health https://t.co/BJDnpcAkw0 21 minutes ago

WSILNews

WSIL News Just In: President Trump vows to 'suspend immigration' amid COVID-19. https://t.co/2geyc2myAL 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.