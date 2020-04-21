Global  

The Queen releases private footage of her and Princess Margaret as children to mark 94th birthday

Independent Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Black and white video shows Her Majesty being pushed in a pram and playing on a seesaw
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Private family footage of Queen marks monarch's 94th birthday

Private family footage of Queen marks monarch's 94th birthday 01:04

 Private footage of the Queen has been released to mark the monarch's 94th birthday. It shows the Queen as a young princess playing with her family. It comes as the event goes unmarked with no military firepower or chiming of bells from Westminster Abbey.

