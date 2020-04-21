The Queen releases private footage of her and Princess Margaret as children to mark 94th birthday

Private footage of the Queen has been released to mark the monarch's 94th birthday. It shows the Queen as a young princess playing with her family. It comes as the event goes unmarked with no military firepower or chiming of bells from Westminster Abbey.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Flor🙋🏻♀️⚡️✨ RT @Independent: Queen releases private footage of herself as a child to mark 94th birthday https://t.co/ikrEi5hpDq 57 seconds ago
newsgyre Queen releases private footage of her and Margaret to mark 94th birthday https://t.co/LXUFkSLFXJ https://t.co/GIapwDHRKR 9 minutes ago