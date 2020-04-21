The Queen releases private footage of her and Princess Margaret as children to mark 94th birthday Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Black and white video shows Her Majesty being pushed in a pram and playing on a seesaw 👓 View full article

Private family footage of Queen marks monarch's 94th birthday 01:04 Private footage of the Queen has been released to mark the monarch's 94th birthday. It shows the Queen as a young princess playing with her family. It comes as the event goes unmarked with no military firepower or chiming of bells from Westminster Abbey.

