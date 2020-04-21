Covid 19 coronavirus: Activewear Lululemon apologises for bat fried rice shirt mishap Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

Activewear company Lululemon Athletica has apologised for an offensive shirt design that was inadvertently linked to the company despite having nothing to do with it.The "bat fried rice" shirt caused outraged on Chinese social media... Activewear company Lululemon Athletica has apologised for an offensive shirt design that was inadvertently linked to the company despite having nothing to do with it.The "bat fried rice" shirt caused outraged on Chinese social media... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this