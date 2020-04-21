Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Covid 19 coronavirus: Activewear Lululemon apologises for bat fried rice shirt mishap

Covid 19 coronavirus: Activewear Lululemon apologises for bat fried rice shirt mishap

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Activewear Lululemon apologises for bat fried rice shirt mishapActivewear company Lululemon Athletica has apologised for an offensive shirt design that was inadvertently linked to the company despite having nothing to do with it.The "bat fried rice" shirt caused outraged on Chinese social media...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.