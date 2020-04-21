Canuck movies to be celebrated virtually on National Canadian Film Day Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Canadian film will be celebrated this week with some online streaming initiatives spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. National Canadian Film Day will take place Wednesday with a virtual edition replacing the one-day event that usually involves screening events across the country. 👓 View full article

