Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Canuck movies to be celebrated virtually on National Canadian Film Day

Canuck movies to be celebrated virtually on National Canadian Film Day

CBC.ca Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Canadian film will be celebrated this week with some online streaming initiatives spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. National Canadian Film Day will take place Wednesday with a virtual edition replacing the one-day event that usually involves screening events across the country.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: National 'Teach children to save day'

National 'Teach children to save day' 00:29

 Today is national "teach children to save day." These kind of habits set them up for a lifetime of saving.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.