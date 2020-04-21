Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > The Queen's 94th birthday: How to make her royal birthday cupcakes

The Queen's 94th birthday: How to make her royal birthday cupcakes

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The Queen's 94th birthday: How to make her royal birthday cupcakesA birthday in lockdown is a subdued affair for anyone, even the Queen. Celebrating her 94th year amid the coronavirus pandemic has seen Her Majesty forgo the usual bell ringing and gun salutes, deeming them inappropriate as the UK...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Published
News video: The Queen cancels birthday for the first time in 68-year reign

The Queen cancels birthday for the first time in 68-year reign 01:09

 Here's how and where Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating her 94th birthday.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LisaKayHawes

Lisa K Hawes Cupcake recipe fit for a queen. Happy 94th birthday Queen Elizabeth II. https://t.co/k4JJy5bTbY 2 minutes ago

todo_Canada

todoCanada Make Chocolate Birthday Cupcake in the Honour of the Queen's 94th Birthday Using the Recipe from Royal Pastry Chefs… https://t.co/bcOuRHhiZC 26 minutes ago

squirre76627610

squirrel RT @Highgateacademy: While in school today, as it's the Queen's 94th birthday we decided to paint her portrait and make a crown this mornin… 2 hours ago

SoniaFalcone

Sonia Falcone Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 94th Birthday !!!! “People with good intentions make promises. People… https://t.co/LCK0QuyjAn 2 hours ago

ayrinspectorate

ayrinspectorate RT @ayrinspectorate: Tonight in a change to our usual habit the @ayrinspectorate wish to make two toasts this evening: The first to Her Maj… 3 hours ago

ayrinspectorate

ayrinspectorate Tonight in a change to our usual habit the @ayrinspectorate wish to make two toasts this evening: The first to Her… https://t.co/oGdmRAhdpU 3 hours ago

Serabbi

Serabbi RT @OARichardEngel: Queen Elizabeth II releases rare footage to make her 94th birthday. There is no gun salute to mark the occasion, as the… 4 hours ago

DoNotBotherMe7

Stevie @JustinTrudeau Queen Elizabeth , you seems strong and courage on your 94th Birthday , make your day Great , enjoy your day ! 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.