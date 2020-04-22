'Bee good to Earth': Google Doodle marks 50th anniversary of Earth Day by capturing importance of 'bee'
Wednesday, 22 April 2020 () This year's celebration marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and Google has dedicated its doodle to one of the tiniest and most critical organisms of the earth- the bees.
With millions of people breathing cleaner air on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, award-winning conservationists and filmmakers Dereck and Beverly Joubert said lockdowns around the world have created a chance to reimagine relations with the natural world and for young people to continue pushing for...