Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Mithun Chakraborty’s father dies at 95, actor stuck in Bengaluru due to lockdown

Mithun Chakraborty’s father dies at 95, actor stuck in Bengaluru due to lockdown

Zee News Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Mithun Chakraborty's father Basanta Kumar Chakraborty's last rites were performed on Wednesday. Mithun could not come due to the lockdown restrictions, but his family is in Mumbai. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

navinsingh2200

Navin singh Mithun Chakraborty’s father dies at 95, actor stuck in Bengaluru due to lockdown Rest in Peace 36 seconds ago

ANN_Newsable

Asianet Newsable 95-year-old #BasantakumarChakraborty, passed away due to kidney failure today https://t.co/xABRVQTMze 2 minutes ago

Kuldeep45739527

Kuldeep Singh RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: #MithunChakraborty’s father dies at 95, actor stuck in Bengaluru due to lockdown https://t.co/ISy9CEFMDt 11 minutes ago

Itsjdeep

Jayadeep RT @BangaloreMirror: Namashi Chakraborty said his actor-father is stuck in Bengaluru due to the coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown. #Mit… 13 minutes ago

BangaloreMirror

Bangalore Mirror Namashi Chakraborty said his actor-father is stuck in Bengaluru due to the coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown.… https://t.co/rszzwwOhNw 15 minutes ago

mpostdigital

Millennium Post Mithun Chakraborty's father dies, actor stranded in Bengaluru amid lockdown https://t.co/MSKOwvIsaS 20 minutes ago

theghytimes

The Guwahati Times Mithun Chakraborty’s father dies at 95 in Mumbai; actor stuck in Bengaluru. https://t.co/C49YQNG2fg 25 minutes ago

Rupaliparda

Rupaliparda.com Mithun Chakraborty’s Father Basantakumar Chakraborty Dies at 95 https://t.co/b83MvZel2e https://t.co/sacfnZjDpw 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.