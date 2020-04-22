Mithun Chakraborty’s father dies at 95, actor stuck in Bengaluru due to lockdown

Mithun Chakraborty's father Basanta Kumar Chakraborty's last rites were performed on Wednesday. Mithun could not come due to the lockdown restrictions, but his family is in Mumbai.

