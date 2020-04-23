Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Ramadan 2020: When is Islam's holy month, why does its date change every year and why do Muslims fast?

Ramadan 2020: When is Islam's holy month, why does its date change every year and why do Muslims fast?

Independent Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Celebration marks ninth month in the Islamic calendar when the Quran is believed to have been revealed to the Prophet Muhammed
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published
News video: Local Muslims plan remote Ramadan during COVID-19 crisis

Local Muslims plan remote Ramadan during COVID-19 crisis 02:20

 The holy month of Ramadan is traditionally a time of togetherness at the Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati, but this year will have to be different.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.