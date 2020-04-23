Justin Bieber, Serge Ibaka, Avril Lavigne, Kiefer Sutherland join Stronger Together benefit Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne, Serge Ibaka and Kiefer Sutherland are among a hefty batch of stars joining the upcoming Canadian pandemic benefit Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this