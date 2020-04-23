Lockdown beauty tutorial gone wrong: Charles Saatchi accidentally walks naked into Trinny Woodall's livestream Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Fans tuning into Trinny Woodall's Facebook page hoping for a makeup tutorial got more than they bargained for.During her Facebook livestream, the TV presenter was midway through offering up skincare tips when her boyfriend Charles... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this