Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Ramadan Kareem: Wish your loved ones with these beautiful Ramzan greetings

Ramadan Kareem: Wish your loved ones with these beautiful Ramzan greetings

Zee News Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Supriya09272870

Supriya Bhattacharjee @AdnanSamiLive Wish very happy Ramadan Kareem Adnan Sami sir to your all family members This holy month of Ramadan… https://t.co/IYJuk5X4um 36 seconds ago

abudurrazak

Abubakar Abudurrazak Ali RT @Sbj_Designs: Fellow Entrepreneurs wish your clients Ramadan Kareem with a stunning art. DM Retweet pls @baba__________ @Sadeeqkurfi @d… 2 minutes ago

___Sdn_

SD💙 RT @flipper_mini: Ramadan Kareem to those celebrating! May this holy month bless you and your loved ones. I wanted to wish so I dropped a… 2 minutes ago

harismu08104170

حارث مغل I wish you and your family be protected and blessed by Allah Almighty. He is the only savior. Ramadan Kareem Mubara… https://t.co/FWmBlNy9A2 5 minutes ago

bekexjj

TheIncurableOptimist Ramadan Kareem @norrislacole @alfaruqstories and all my Muslim brothers and sisters. Wish you all your heart desi… https://t.co/f5KZsdyPXn 5 minutes ago

luviebuddy

RiL⁷ 回🌙 RT @thebrokebuddy: To all my Muslim Buddys, by this chance I would like to wish Happy Fasting yall. Like always, Ramadan Kareem is a very n… 5 minutes ago

Kuwatullah

L.B Tunji-Lawal RT @UnilorinNamlas: As fasting of Ramadan starts today, we wish every Muslim a month filled with Allah's blessings, forgiveness and mercy.… 7 minutes ago

touat012009

Bou Med Ramadan Kareem Wish you and your loved once a blessed and peaceful Ramadan. 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.