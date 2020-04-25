Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Kylie Jenner's new $60 million home - with 14 bathrooms

Kylie Jenner's new $60 million home - with 14 bathrooms

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Kylie Jenner's new $60 million home - with 14 bathroomsKylie Jenner has just dropped US$36.5 million ($60.6 million) on a new house.The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star reportedly spent the hefty amount on a new home in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles.The house is a single-storey...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Kylie Jenner's new $36.5m house

Kylie Jenner's new $36.5m house 00:47

 Kylie Jenner has just dropped $36.5 million on a new house, TMZ reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

robinhoodbaas

Richard A home fit for a billionaire! Kylie Jenner pays $36.5 MILLION for lavish 'resort compound' in Holmby Hills as she a… https://t.co/ToGR6YFF0y 9 minutes ago

photohuang

PETER HUANG Inside billionaire Kylie Jenner's new $36 million seven bedroom home - Mirror Online https://t.co/bTc5yFf6sE 16 minutes ago

BautiistaFenty

Bautiista Fenty RT @UltimateKKW: Kylie Jenner's new $60 million home - with 14 bathrooms - @nzherald https://t.co/1dTfdnQaES 18 minutes ago

UltimateKKW

KKW Kylie Jenner's new $60 million home - with 14 bathrooms - @nzherald https://t.co/1dTfdnQaES 28 minutes ago

jackkil66553163

jackkiller RT @thisisenews: A home fit for a billionaire! Kylie Jenner pays $36.5 MILLION for lavish 'resort compound' in Holmby Hills as she adds to… 1 hour ago

NoreenBawn2020

Noreen Bawn What's cookin' good lookin'? Inside, the enthusiastic home cook can serve up some treats in ... https://t.co/qH0TrvtbDF via @DailyMailCeleb 1 hour ago

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife You may shed a tear after seeing these pics of Kylie Jenner's reported new $36.5 million estate in Holmby Hills:… https://t.co/ru8y00Y6Qq 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.