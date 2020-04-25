Kanye West officially now a billionaire: Forbes Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

WASHINGTON: Rapper Kanye West is now a billionaire thanks largely to the basketball shoes bearing his name that he developed with Adidas, Forbes magazine said Friday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this MIL RT @ZubyMusic: Kanye West is now officially a billionaire. And Jesus is still King. 👑 Goodnight folks! 2 seconds ago Ehis jiggy👦 RT @RealDreylo: According to Forbes, Kanye West is officially a billionaire and is worth about $1.3 Billion! 3 seconds ago dereck RT @SaycheeseDGTL: Kanye West is officially a billionaire, Forbes reports. He joins JAY-Z as the only figures in hip-hop to have a net wort… 12 seconds ago Jeanine Hall RT @thecjpearson: Kanye West is now officially a billionaire. To those who said supporting @realDonaldTrump would be the end of him, Kanye… 13 seconds ago 💋🧛🏿‍♀️ ➐ RT @HotFreestyle: Kanye West is now officially a BILLIONAIRE (Source: Forbes). 14 seconds ago BrickzwithTipz 🏘 Kanye West confirmed a billionaire but this article stinks man https://t.co/qe6KbHDjd9 15 seconds ago Jini🧞 RT @Forbes: Kanye West is now officially a billionaire—and he really wants the world to know https://t.co/2v5cOV8ymg by @zogblog https://t.… 22 seconds ago zyon RT @XXL: Kanye West is now officially a billionaire 💰 Here's how he got here ⬇️ $140 million: Yeezy (stake multiplied x10) $102 million:… 38 seconds ago