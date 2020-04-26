Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > Basava Jayanti 2020: Know the significance of the day and how is it celebrated

Basava Jayanti 2020: Know the significance of the day and how is it celebrated

Zee News Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
On Basava Jayanti, people exchange greetings, meet each other and remember Lord Basavanna, recite his teachings and vachanas.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

0818ee50013043c

ವಿ ಎನ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: #BasavaJayanti: Know the significance of the day and how is it celebrated #BasavaJayanti2020 #BasavaJayanthi https:… 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.