Miriam Margolyes separated from partner of 52 years during lockdown: 'I want to be with her for the rest of my life' Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

'I was lucky enough to find someone who was prepared to love me,' actor says 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this HAYLEY 🇬🇧🌺❤️🖤 RT @thismorning: 'I was lucky enough to find someone who was prepared to love me. She loves me and I want to be with her for the rest of my… 7 seconds ago