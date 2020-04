You Might Like

Tweets about this GTA Alert CBC TORONTO: Stratford Festival puts entire 2020 season on hold https://t.co/PNAaDOCUDW 1 minute ago Marcello Di Cintio Not a surprise, but I am especially bummed about this one. I'd been invited to participate in an "@CBCIdeas at Stra… https://t.co/0gzSQKy5F4 17 minutes ago ARTS NATION RT @nestruck: What a day. Both Canada’s biggest commercial theatre company and largest not-for-profit theatre company essentially shut down… 33 minutes ago Landon Braverman This is SO tragic and upsetting. My heart is hurting for so many people. https://t.co/bhhloEvKCp 40 minutes ago Sean Morley Dixon RT @Sarah__Kitz: Devastating is the word. 💔 Please, if you bought tickets to any shows at any theatres, consider donating the cost so that… 44 minutes ago Ian RT @kinsellawarren: ‘It’s just devastating’: Stratford Festival puts entire 2020 season on hold - leaving a $40-million hole in budget /via… 46 minutes ago wrikent3500 RT @nestruck: Breaking: Stratford Festival puts entire 2020 season on hold. Story to follow shortly... 47 minutes ago Rinzu RT @CBCToronto: Stratford Festival puts entire 2020 season on hold https://t.co/sjGfqVb2ZA https://t.co/nasjO7j7xp 47 minutes ago