Sridevi, Dev Anand, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor: Photographer Steve McCurry treats us to some rare pics of these stars Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

In the post, Steve McCurry has also explained where the photos were taken. Sridevi’s picture is from the sets of ‘Laadla’. She shares the frame with actor Anil Kapoor, who is also her brother-in-law. Dev Anand, on the other hand, can be seen directing an action sequence on the sets of a 1993 film. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Big B, Akshay, Alia among stars in COVID-19 awareness video



Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Arjun Kapoor feature.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:11 Published on March 21, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Steve McCurry posts throwback pics of B-town Unlike the usual throwback photos that come our way on social media every Tuesday, famed America photographer Steve McCurry proved he had the best of them all.

IndiaTimes 1 day ago





Tweets about this