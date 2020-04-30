Global  

Rishi Kapoor’s last rites at Chandanwadi Electric Crematorium amid tight police security

Zee News Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday morning after a two-year-long battle with leukemia. He was 67. He was hospitalised last night after he complained of some breathing problem.
 Mortal remains of Rishi Kapoor were brought to Chandanwadi crematorium for last rites on Apr 30. His family and friends including Randhir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived at the crematorium. Rishi Kapoor breathed his last at age of 67 at Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation...

