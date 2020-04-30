Global  

Bollywood scion Rishi Kapoor dead at 67

CBC.ca Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Top Indian actor Rishi Kapoor, a scion of Bollywood's most famous Kapoor family, has died. He was 67 and had leukemia.
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Rishi Kapoor no more, confirms Amitabh Bachchan

Rishi Kapoor no more, confirms Amitabh Bachchan 01:15

 Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away, confirmed Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on social media.

Top actor and Bollywood scion Rishi Kapoor dies of leukemia

NEW DELHI (AP) — Top Indian actor Rishi Kapoor, a scion of Bollywood’s most famous Kapoor family, has died. He was 67 and had leukemia. India’s Bollywood...
Seattle Times

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor hospitalised, confirms brother Randhir Kapoor

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor was rushed to Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation Hospital after feeling unwell. His brother and actor Randhir Kapoor confirmed...
Zee News Also reported by •Reuters IndiaTIMEHinduDNA

