The Latest: Little League World Series canceled for 1st time

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

This year’s Little League World Series and the championship tournaments in six other Little League divisions have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Little League President Stephen Keener announced the cancellations in a Facebook Live broadcast Thursday afternoon from league headquarters in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, saying it would be “impossible” to hold the events amid ongoing restrictions on large gatherings and travel.

The Little League World Series has been held every August since 1947 and has never been canceled. Next year was to be the 75th playing of the tournament; that milestone has been pushed back to 2022.

Keener added that travel restrictions would make it equally impossible to hold qualifying tournaments for international teams and to bring those teams safely to the United States.

The annual major league game in Williamsport, which this year was to feature the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 23, has also been canceled, MLB said.

___

Portugal’s government says the country’s soccer league will be allowed to resume on May 30 following a stoppage forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister António Costa included the announcement in Thursday’s presentation of his government’s plan to roll back lockdown measures.

Costa said the resumption of play still depends on health authorities approving measures to make stadiums meet hygiene conditions.

The games will be played without fans.

Porto leads Benfica by one point at the top of the standings.

___

Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: COVID-19 Pandemic Forces Cancellation Of Little League World Series For First Time

COVID-19 Pandemic Forces Cancellation Of Little League World Series For First Time 00:28

 For the first time in nearly 75 years, there will be no Little League World Series. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of the Little League World Series for the first time. Katie Johnston reports.

