Driving Home Ma: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni 'enroute Mumbai' as she misses father Rishi Kapoor's last rites
Friday, 1 May 2020 () The legendary actor Rishi Kapoor left this material world for his heavenly abode on April 30, Thursday at 8.45 am in Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital where he was admitted the day before. He was 67.
Family and friends gathered for the last rites of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in Mumbai. RIshi breathed his last on Thursday morning in Mumbai. The actor was admitted to Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 29. Mortal remains of Rishi were brought to Chandanwadi crematorium. Rishi’s son...
Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities paid last tributes to the actor. Friends and family gathered for the last rites. Rishi is survived by wife..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:17Published
Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in Mumbai after a two-year-long battle with cancer. He was admitted to Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 29. Prime Minister Narendra..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:24Published